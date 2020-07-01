Hyundai India sells 26,820 units in June

- Hyundai sold 21,320 units in the domestic market last month

- The company also exported 5,500 units during the same period

Hyundai Motor India has registered cumulative sales of 26,820 units for the month of June 2020. The company recorded domestic sale of 21,320 units while exports accounted for 5,500 units.

Hyundai India recently celebrated sales of over 1 lakh units of the Venue in just a year since the model was launched in the country. The company launched a slew of models earlier this year, including the Verna facelift, Creta, BS6 Elantra diesel and the Grand i10 Nios turbo-petrol. The brand will also be launching the third-generation i20 later this year, details of which can be read here.

Commenting on the June sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai Motor India is committed to support country’s objective of reviving the economy at the earliest. Our newly launched products like All New Creta, Spirited New Verna, All New Aura as well as traditionally strong brands like Elite i20, Venue, Santro and Grand i10 Nios have been receiving encouraging customer response. This has helped us achieve a wholesale volume of 21,320 units in the domestic market for June 2020. Additionally, we have exported 5,500 units showcasing HMIL’s commitment to Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision for the world markets.”