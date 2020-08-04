Bentley Bentayga gets Akrapovic sports exhaust

- Four accessory packages available

- Powered by 4.0-litre V8

Following the global premiere of the updated Bentayga facelift, Bentley has revealed a set of accessory packages for the premium SUV. These accessory packages are – Exterior, Interior, Touring and Protection. But the highlight is the Akrapovic sports exhaust system lending a better soundtrack to the turbocharged 4.0-litre V8.

Part of the Exterior package, the Akrapovic exhaust system is made of high-grade titanium and has been specifically designed for the Bentayga using complex cast parts. Apart from that, the package also gets carbon fibre finish on ORVMs with a Blackline finish replacing all the chrome on the exterior. Customers also get a fixed side-step for easier ingress and can be had either in a Black Gloss, Carbon or Moonbeam painted finish.

The Interior Package gets lifestyle personalisation like leather cushions, upholstered footstep and bespoke luggage case and a casual weekender. Standard luggage is also available as an option in Beluga calf leather. A range of golf bags is also part of the luggage featuring quilted leather. Meanwhile, the Touring Package adds additional storage space for the SUV using roof box and cycle racks.

The aerodynamic roof box can store 320 litres with a weight of 75 kilograms. To reach the back of the boot, a load-assist tray option is integrated into the boot runners which slides out. It has a capacity of 300 kilograms and is manufactured using lightweight aluminium.

Lastly, the Protection Package consists of car covers, heavy-duty interior mats and mud flaps. There is a choice of two waterproof exterior covers while the interior covers can also protect against moisture and dust. The mudflaps are made in Crewe with respect to the styling of the Bentayga. There’s also a bumper protector at the rear in addition to the heavy-duty floor and boot mats to protect the vehicle floor.