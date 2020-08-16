Bentley Bentayga Speed facelift revealed

- Bentley Bentayga Speed facelift is powered by a 626bhp 6.0-litre W12 engine

- The model features updates to the exterior, interior as well as the mechanicals

Shortly after unveiling the Bentayga facelift, Bentley has unveiled the updated version of the Bentayga Speed. The model is available exclusively with the W12 powertrain and is also offered with the Black package.

Under the hood of the Bentley Bentayga Speed facelift is the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine that produces 626bhp and 900Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which enables the SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 306kmph. A few other highlights include a 48V system, cylinder deactivation technology, drive modes and a torque vectoring system.

Design highlights of the Bentley Bentayga Speed facelift include reworked front and rear bumpers, dark tint headlamps and tail lights, body coloured side skirts, mesh grille, 22-inch alloy wheels and an extended spoiler.

Inside, the Bentley Bentayga Speed facelift comes equipped with a darker theme that is contrasted by leather elements all around. Also on offer is the Speed embroidery on the seats, Alcantara upholstery and the diamond quilting under the Mulliner Driving specification. The model receives feature updates in the form of a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up display, USB Type-C sockets and a fully digital instrument console.

Bentley will also be offering the Bentayga Speed facelift with a Black package that replaces all the chrome and bright detailing with gloss black or carbon fibre. Under this package, the front bumper splitter and the side sills will feature a carbon fibre finish, while the rear bumper diffuser becomes gloss black. Exterior elements including the roof rails, 22-inch wheels and exhaust finishers receive the gloss black treatment. The standard roof spoiler is replaced by a curved carbon fibre version.