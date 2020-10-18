First Shots: Bentley Bentayga LWB spied testing at Nürburgring

-Bentley Bentayga to be offered with long-wheelbase.

- Expected to be launched in 2021.

The partially disguised prototype of the Bentley Bentayga long-wheelbase was recently spotted doing test rounds at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany. Surprisingly, Bentley has taken its own sweet time to make up its mind, particularly when the Mulsanne was already defunct earlier this year. The spy reports claim that the nearly production-ready stretched version of the already massive SUV will grow beyond the standard wheelbase of 2995mm.

The change can evidently be seen with the large rear doors and the expanded glass roof.The added length between the wheels will give way to more spacious legroom and fit in extra amenities. The exterior of the Bentayga sees no updated design changes. Upfront, it sports a black mesh grille, LED matrix headlamps with cut-crystal design and 21-inch five-spoke allow wheels. On the rear, it features the oval-shaped taillights with matching dual exhaust tip. The Bentayga may feature all-new interiors, the details of which are unknown at the moment.

The Bentayga was introduced in India in 2016 marking the British carmaker’s debut in the luxury SUV segment. The Indian market currently gets the Bentley Bentayga Speed and the Bentayga V8 with the former fitted with the mighty 6.0 litre twin-turbocharged W12 petrol milling out 626bhp and 900Nm of torque and the latter with 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol making 542bhp/770Nm of torque. Both are offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive. It is available with a four, five and seven-seat layout. While the British based car manufacturer might launch the Bentayga LWB in the Middle East and China early next year, expect it to reach the Indian shores much later in 2021.