Tesla reveals updated Model S; gets a new powerful Plaid variant

Tesla had introduced the Model S sedan in the year 2012 and it had emerged as one of the best-selling plug-in electric vehicles in 2015 and 2016. Now, Tesla has announced the updated version of the sedan. The changes are marginal on the outside whereas the cabin of the Model S has undergone a complete revamp.

Visually, the Model S looks sportier and more muscular than the previous model. It also gets inserts of black colour on the lower portion of the front bumper, flush-fitting door handles, lip spoiler, and rear bumper. Overall dimensions of the Model S remain unchanged. There is also a new design for the alloy wheels.

The interior of the sedan is new and the most eye-catching addition to the cabin is the new steering wheel with scroll-type buttons which look taken directly from an aeroplane. It also does away with the traditional stalk for the indicator lights and the headlight. The touchscreen infotainment system is now mounted horizontally on the dashboard and measures a massive 17-inches. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is retained which is also seen on its sibling, Model X.

Another value addition on the Model S is a third display screen for the rear passengers which is positioned below the centre armrest. Tesla also states that the second-row seats have been redesigned and now offers more legroom and headroom for the occupants. Besides these alluring add-ons, the refreshed Model S also packs in USB Type-C fast charging ports, 22-speaker sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, and ventless AC system.

The powertrain also sees a revision on the new Model S. The former Performance variant has been discarded for a new Plaid trim which will be the fastest version of the Model S. The Plaid features an all-wheel-drive system powered by three independent motors putting out a combined mind-blowing power of 1,020hp! The Model S can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in an eye-blinking 2.1 seconds with a top speed limited to 322kmph. The claimed range by Tesla is 628km. A more efficient two-motor all-wheel drive is also available with an estimated range of 663km. The upgraded Model S will be launched for the global markets in Q1 of 2021.