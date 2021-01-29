Tata Tiago Limited Edition teased; to be launched tomorrow

- Likely to get cosmetic and feature add-ons

- Will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine

Tata Motors has published a teaser video of the limited edition of its hatchback – Tiago on its social media channels. The special Tiago is likely to feature visual highlights on the outside and feature additions to the cabin. The launch is slated for tomorrow, 30 January, and specific details will be known then.

The Tiago is the most significant model for the Indian car manufacturer and contributes a healthy number of sales. The compact hatchback was given an update a year back in January 2020. The engine was made BS6 obedient. Additionally, it also received a fresh fascia with a revised front grille and front bumper, and the five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. The interiors of the new Tiago also underwent slight changes with an updated seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument cluster, reverse parking camera, follow-me-home lights, and piano black inserts on the dashboard.

The engine under the bonnet is unlikely to undergo any changes and will be powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine making 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. It comes paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates. We have driven the Tata Tiago and you can read our first-drive review here.