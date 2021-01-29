CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago Limited Edition teased; to be launched tomorrow

    Tata Tiago Limited Edition teased; to be launched tomorrow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    769 Views
    Tata Tiago Limited Edition teased; to be launched tomorrow

    - Likely to get cosmetic and feature add-ons 

    - Will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine

    Tata Motors has published a teaser video of the limited edition of its hatchback – Tiago on its social media channels. The special Tiago is likely to feature visual highlights on the outside and feature additions to the cabin. The launch is slated for tomorrow, 30 January, and specific details will be known then.

    The Tiago is the most significant model for the Indian car manufacturer and contributes a healthy number of sales. The compact hatchback was given an update a year back in January 2020. The engine was made BS6 obedient. Additionally, it also received a fresh fascia with a revised front grille and front bumper, and the five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.  The interiors of the new Tiago also underwent slight changes with an updated seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital instrument cluster, reverse parking camera, follow-me-home lights, and piano black inserts on the dashboard.

    The engine under the bonnet is unlikely to undergo any changes and will be powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine making 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. It comes paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates. We have driven the Tata Tiago and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 4.85 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.91 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.45 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.70 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.47 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars