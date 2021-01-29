Mahindra XUV300 becomes Global NCAP’s first five-star car in Africa

- Global NCAP’s Indian and African programmes share the same assessment protocols

- Test model equipped with dual front airbags, ISOFIX, and ABS as standard

India manufactured Mahindra XUV300 becomes Global NCAP’s first car in Africa to be awarded a five-star safety rating. The model tested was equipped with driver and front-passenger airbag along with seatbelt pretensioners and ISOFIX anchorages.

With respect to the adult occupant protection at the front, the test vehicle scored an impressive 16.42 out of a total of 17. It offered good protection to the driver and front passenger’s head, neck, and knees. The bodyshell was rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings. Features such as Seat-belt Reminder (SBR) and ABS were fitted as standard in the test model.

The XUV300 recorded 37.44 points out of a total of 44 for protection of child occupants. The rear seat of the vehicle was installed with a child seat for a three-year-old and an 18-month-old child on the standard ISOFIX and top tether anchorage points. The seat for the three-year-old was prevented from excessive front movement during the impact and provided fair protection to the chest. Meanwhile, the protection for the 18-month dummy’s leg was good too.

The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the highest-rated cars in the sub-compact B-Segment SUV when it comes to safety. It is available in the BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Both the engines get a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while the six-speed AMT can be had only with the oil burner.