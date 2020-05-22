Toyota Yaris facelift leaked in patent images

- The Yaris facelift patent images show hatchback body style

- Expected to debut in 2021

Toyota Yaris is a global product for the Japanese carmaker. The Yaris line-up includes a sedan, hatchback, a hot hatch, and now even a crossover. This means the Yaris nameplate is sold in different generation avatars in different markets around the world. Now, new patent images have surfaced online revealing what the updated Yaris hatchback would look like. We expect similar updates to follow on the India-spec Yaris sedan as well.

Upfront, the hatchback now adopts Toyota’s international styling which is seen on more expensive products like the Corolla Altis and the Avalon. The sharper LED headlamp design is complemented by the large, gaping lower grille on the X-motif as seen on the new Lexus models. Even the arc-shaped fog-lamp insert on either side of the bumper is borrowed from other Toyota products. At the back, the wraparound tail lamps look similar to the new-gen Elite i20, however, they don’t meet in the centre of the tailgate.

In profile, there’s a floating roof effect on the C-pillar. The alloy wheel design looks rather simple in the patent images, but we think it will change on the production model. There are no images of the cabin available for now. But given this is a major mid-life update, there will be significant changes on the inside with more features shared with other Toyota and Lexus products. Under the hood, we expect the powertrain will be carried forward with little to no changes.

We expect the new Yaris facelift to break cover either later this year or in early 2021. The ASEAN-spec model will soon follow and that is expected to make its way to India as an update for the current Yaris sedan. The updated Yaris in India should be able to take on the new-gen Honda City, updated Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.