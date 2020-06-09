Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Maserati Ghibli hybrid in works

Maserati Ghibli hybrid in works

June 09, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
412 Views
Maserati Ghibli hybrid in works

- First hybrid Trident in the carmaker’s history

- Expected to debut soon

Maserati is currently busy developing their new mid-engine sports coupe – the MC20. However, while at it, the Italian marque has teased an electrified version of the Ghibli which will be the first-ever hybrid in the carmaker’s long and celebrated history. In the teaser images, the Maserati headquarters in Modena was shown to be electrified with a lightning bolt.

Maserati Ghibli Exterior

Although the details are scarce at this moment, we reckon the hybrid powertrain for the four-door sedan will be borrowed from other hybrid vehicles under the FCA umbrella. This new hybrid powertrain then will also find its way under the hood of the Levante and updated Quattroporte. A PHEV derivative of the MC20 flagship is also on the cards, but that won’t happen at the launch.

Moreover, along with the hybrid powertrain, we also know that the Ghibli will receive design tweaks and updated equipment as a part of the update. These subtle changes might help the Ghibli to remain fresh for a few more years. We also expect celebratory limited edition models to be introduced with the PHEV range.

Maserati Ghibli Exterior

The Maserati Ghibli hybrid was originally planned to be revealed a few months back at the Beijing Motor Show. However, that was delayed owing to the pandemic. Now we expect the reveal of the first-ever Hybrid Trident in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to CarWale for more information. 

  • Maserati
  • Maserati Ghibli
  • Ghibli
