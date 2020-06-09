Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen resumes operations with safety protocols under the VWellness program

Volkswagen resumes operations with safety protocols under the VWellness program

June 09, 2020, 02:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
366 Views
Write a comment
Volkswagen resumes operations with safety protocols under the VWellness program

- More than 90% of Volkswagen’s sales and service facilities are now operational

- The company is offering a three month EMI holiday on the purchase of BS6 Polo or Vento for healthcare professionals

Volkswagen India has resumed business under the VWellnessIndia program to provide and maintain health, hygiene and sanitisation standards across all touchpoints. All network facilities have been provided with personal protective gear and trained to follow guidelines on social distancing, contactless transactions and other recommended precautionary measures. Currently, more than 90% of sales and service facilities across the network are operational with limited manpower, as per government regulations.

Volkswagen dealerships and workshops are providing free 10-point checkup, including free pickup and drop of vehicles and offers on purchase of tires, batteries or services like AC disinfectant and germ clean treatment. Even during the lockdown, the company continued providing prompt onsite service to customers through its VW Assistance cars and responded to emergencies by fixing breakdowns for over 400 customers.

Customers can now avail the anti-microbial treatment and ozone vehicle disinfectant system to maintain the hygiene of the car. Volkswagen is also offering healthcare professionals with a three month EMI holiday plan and interest rates starting at 8% on purchase of the BS6 Polo or Vento. These benefits can be availed up to 30 June 2020.

Commenting on the resumption of business under the VWellness program, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the announced ‘Unlock 1.0’ initiative, we have resumed business in a staged approach while adhering to local regulations. The health of our employees, dealer partners and customers are of utmost priority. All the necessary safe and sanitisation measures are being undertaken across our network to rebuild customer confidence in entering our facilities.”

  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Volkswagen Vento
  • Vento
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Volkswagen Polo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.01 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.09 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 6.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.81 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.84 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2643 Likes
244773 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh ...

873 Likes
88010 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW New X6BMW New X6

11th Jun 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.16Cr
Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in