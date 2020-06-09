Volkswagen resumes operations with safety protocols under the VWellness program

- More than 90% of Volkswagen’s sales and service facilities are now operational

- The company is offering a three month EMI holiday on the purchase of BS6 Polo or Vento for healthcare professionals

Volkswagen India has resumed business under the VWellnessIndia program to provide and maintain health, hygiene and sanitisation standards across all touchpoints. All network facilities have been provided with personal protective gear and trained to follow guidelines on social distancing, contactless transactions and other recommended precautionary measures. Currently, more than 90% of sales and service facilities across the network are operational with limited manpower, as per government regulations.

Volkswagen dealerships and workshops are providing free 10-point checkup, including free pickup and drop of vehicles and offers on purchase of tires, batteries or services like AC disinfectant and germ clean treatment. Even during the lockdown, the company continued providing prompt onsite service to customers through its VW Assistance cars and responded to emergencies by fixing breakdowns for over 400 customers.

Customers can now avail the anti-microbial treatment and ozone vehicle disinfectant system to maintain the hygiene of the car. Volkswagen is also offering healthcare professionals with a three month EMI holiday plan and interest rates starting at 8% on purchase of the BS6 Polo or Vento. These benefits can be availed up to 30 June 2020.

Commenting on the resumption of business under the VWellness program, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the announced ‘Unlock 1.0’ initiative, we have resumed business in a staged approach while adhering to local regulations. The health of our employees, dealer partners and customers are of utmost priority. All the necessary safe and sanitisation measures are being undertaken across our network to rebuild customer confidence in entering our facilities.”