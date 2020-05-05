Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Top-three fuel efficient BS6 diesel cars in India

Top-three fuel efficient BS6 diesel cars in India

May 05, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
645 Views
Write a comment
Top-three fuel efficient BS6 diesel cars in India

India has adopted the BS6 emission norms in view of the rising environmental concerns. While most major manufacturers have decided to offer BS6 petrol-only models, a few othersare offering an updated BS6 diesel engine option too. Here are the top three ARAI-rated fuel efficient BS6 diesel cars in India. 

Hyundai Aura AMT 

Launched in January this year, the Hyundai Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre diesel engine in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. Among the two options, the AMT trim has the highest ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 25.4kmpl. This 1.2-litre diesel engine produces 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. The diesel option is available in four trims – S, S AMT, SX(O), SX Plus AMT. 

Tata Altroz

Hyundai Aura Exterior

The premium hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz is the second car on our list. The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the Altroz has a fuel efficiency figure of 25.11kmpl. This engine produces 89bhp at 4000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1250rpm. The diesel version is available in 11 trims – XE, XE Rhytm, XM, XM Style, XM Rhytm, XM Rhytm Plus Style, XT, XT Luxe, XZ, XZ (O) and XZ Urban. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Aura Exterior

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the third, most fuel efficient diesel car on our list. The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This engine has an ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 25.1kmpl. The diesel option is available in Magna, Sportz AMT and Asta variants.

  • Tata
  • Hyundai
  • Aura
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • Hyundai Aura
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Tata Altroz Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.55 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.36 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.22 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.07 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.94 Lakh onwards

  • Tata Cars

  • Other Brands

Tata NexonTata Nexon

₹ 6.95 Lakh

Tata AltrozTata Altroz

₹ 5.29 Lakh

Tata TiagoTata Tiago

₹ 4.6 Lakh

Tata HarrierTata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh

Tata TigorTata Tigor

₹ 5.75 Lakh

Tata HexaTata Hexa

₹ 13.69 Lakh

Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

₹ 13.99 Lakh

Tata ZestTata Zest

₹ 5.82 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRGTata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh

Tata Tigor EVTata Tigor EV

₹ 10.55 Lakh

Tata BoltTata Bolt

₹ 5.25 Lakh

Tata Tiago JTPTata Tiago JTP

₹ 6.71 Lakh

Tata Tigor JTPTata Tigor JTP

₹ 7.61 Lakh

All Tata Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2166 Likes
413099 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2593 Likes
221331 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in