Top-three fuel efficient BS6 diesel cars in India

India has adopted the BS6 emission norms in view of the rising environmental concerns. While most major manufacturers have decided to offer BS6 petrol-only models, a few othersare offering an updated BS6 diesel engine option too. Here are the top three ARAI-rated fuel efficient BS6 diesel cars in India.

Hyundai Aura AMT

Launched in January this year, the Hyundai Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre diesel engine in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. Among the two options, the AMT trim has the highest ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 25.4kmpl. This 1.2-litre diesel engine produces 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. The diesel option is available in four trims – S, S AMT, SX(O), SX Plus AMT.

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz is the second car on our list. The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the Altroz has a fuel efficiency figure of 25.11kmpl. This engine produces 89bhp at 4000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1250rpm. The diesel version is available in 11 trims – XE, XE Rhytm, XM, XM Style, XM Rhytm, XM Rhytm Plus Style, XT, XT Luxe, XZ, XZ (O) and XZ Urban.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the third, most fuel efficient diesel car on our list. The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This engine has an ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 25.1kmpl. The diesel option is available in Magna, Sportz AMT and Asta variants.