New Hyundai Elite i20 spotted undisguised on public roads

- Undisguised prototype spotted for the first time

- New Hyundai i20 expected to be launched in H2 2020

- Will rival Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz in India

The all-new third-generation Hyundai i20 was recently spotted completely undisguised on public roads in South Korea. The new set of spy shots reveal its silver paint scheme.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 features an edgier styling on the outside, which is part of the company’s ‘Sensual Sportiness’ design philosophy. Inside, it gets a classier cabin. There’s a large floating touchscreen system and a fully-digital cockpit, while Hyundai will also offer wireless charging in top-spec trims.

Under the hood, the global-spec model will get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that will be available in two tunes (99bhp and 118bhp), and will be offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The India-spec model will get the former. There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel motor that will make 99bhp and 240Nm. The Indian version will also get an 83bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor in base trims.

In India, the premium hatchback will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. The new i20 is slated to go on sale in India and international markets in the second half of 2020. It will be followed by a hotter Hyundai i20 N, which will get a 201bhp 1.6-litre TGDI unit.

Image Source: Club Palisade Korea