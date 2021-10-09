Top-five cars sold in India in September 2021

Car sales in the country have dropped significantly due to a shortage of semiconductors. Under the current market scenario, the top-five list includes models that have managed to stay afloat in turbulent times. Read below to learn more about the top-five bestseller in India in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki’s bestselling model over the years, the Alto, is also the highest-selling model in the country last month. Maruti Suzuki Alto registered 12,143-unit sales in India in September 2021 as compared to 18,246-unit sales in the same period last year. It is worth noting that Maruti Suzuki Alto has managed to claim the first rank despite a 33 per cent drop in sales last month.

Maruti Suzuki Alto is available with 0.8-litre petrol engine that generates 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Interestingly, the entry-level model is also available with a CNG option that produces lower power output figures.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga holds the title of being the second bestseller in the country and is also one of the few models in the company’s product line-up that show minimal impact from a global shortage of semiconductors. The Ertiga has registered an impressive 13 per cent growth in sales last month with 11,308-unit sales as compared to 9,982 units sold in the same period last year.

The Ertiga received a BS6 emission compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105bhp and 138 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while it can also be had with an optional four-speed automatic transmission. The MPV can also be had in the CNG option.

Kia Seltos

Back in September, Kia Seltos has emerged as the bestselling SUV in the country. Interestingly, the Seltos has also emerged as the third highest-selling model in the country with 9,583 units sold last month as compared to 9,079 units sold in September 2020, thereby registering a sales growth of six per cent. To learn more about the bestselling SUV in the country last month, click here.

The Seltos is available in multiple engine options. The petrol engine options include – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine option generates 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter.

Tata Nexon

The five-star safety rated compact SUV from Tata Motors, the Nexon is fourth on the list in terms of cumulative sales in India in September 2021. Interestingly, the Tata Nexon is also the highest-selling SUV in the country last month. The Tata Nexon registered 9,221-unit sales last month as compared to 6,007-unit sales in September 2020, thereby registering a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent.

The Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. On the other hand, the diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. Both the engine options are available in both manual and AMT options. Alternatively, the Nexon EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The electric version gets an automatic transmission as standard.

Hyundai Creta

Back in September, the Hyundai Creta was outsold by the Kia Seltos by a fair margin. Hyundai attributes the drop in sales to a shortage of semiconductors. Last month, the company sold 8,193 units of the Creta SUV in India as compared to 12,325-unit sales in September 2020, thereby registering a 34 per cent drop in sales.

Under this hood, the Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options – A 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). To enhance the overall driving experience, the new Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).