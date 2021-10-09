New Skoda Rapid Matte Edition reaches dealerships

- Prices for the 2021 Skoda Rapid Matte Edition start at Rs 11.99 lakh

- The model features a matte paintjob as well as various exterior and interior enhancements

Skoda India introduced the Rapid Matte Edition in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is available in two trims including manual and automatic, priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 13.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

The 2021 Skoda Rapid Matte Edition has now started arriving at local dealerships in India. As seen in the images, the Rapid Matte Edition features a Carbon Steel matte exterior colour. A few elements such as the ORVMs, front lip spoiler, door handles, front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, side body moulding, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler get a gloss black finish.

The interiors of the new Skoda Rapid Matte Edition feature a Tellur Grey theme and black leatherette seats with Alcantara inserts. A few other notable feature highlights of the variant include a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a USB-powered air purifier, a rear-view camera, and steel scuff plates with the Rapid lettering.

Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition continues to source power from the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

