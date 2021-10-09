CarWale
    2022 MG ZS EV makes global debut; gets bigger battery pack

    Jay Shah

    142 Views
    2022 MG ZS EV makes global debut; gets bigger battery pack

    - Equipped with an updated infotainment system and new features

    - Gets two new battery pack options 

    The biggest update for the 2022 ZS EV are two new battery packs. The former 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery has now been swapped for a bigger 51kWh and 72kWh battery packs. These offer an improved WLTP electric range of 317km and 439km, respectively. The charge-up from zero to 100 per cent using a 7kW AC charger will take 10 hours 30 minutes while the faster 100kW rapid charger can juice up the battery in just 42 minutes. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the new ZS EV retains the same silhouette as the pre-facelift model. However, a handful of fresh and distinguishing elements make the 2022 model look modern and animated. The most noticeable change is the revised front fascia with a blanked-out look with exterior body paint. The MG logo maintains its position at the centre while the charging flap has been moved to the left. The LED head lamp and tail light clusters are redesigned and look similar to the Astor. The 2022 ZS EV also gets a redesigned set of five-spoke alloy wheels. 

    Dashboard

    Inside, the theme and layout of the cabin are in line with the recently revealed MG Astor. It looks fresh, premium, and packs in features such as a 10-1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with enhanced graphics, a wireless charging pad, and wired support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Being an MG, the ZS EV is loaded with tech and gets the brand’s iSMART connectivity system that gives access to functions such as aircon control, lock/unlock, security, and more. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2022 ZS EV will be launched officially in the UK from November 2021 and is expected to make its way to India sometime next year. Meanwhile, the India-spec ZS EV was updated earlier this year with an increased range, details of which can be read here.

    MG ZS EV
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 21.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
