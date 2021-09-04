Top-10 car models sold in India in August 2021

The month of August has brought in some relief for the auto sector that witnessed 10.9 per cent growth in sales with 2,59,555 units sold in August 2021 as compared to 2,34,079 units sold in the same period last year. Six out of 10 cars on this list are from Maruti Suzuki. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki continues to emerge as a popular choice even after witnessing a considerable 8.7 per cent drop in sales in August. The company attributes this drop in sales to the shortage of electronic components. To learn more about it, click here.

The top-10 cars sold in India last month are as follows –

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has emerged as the bestselling car in the country in August 2021. The company sold 15,646 units of the Baleno last month as compared to 10,742 units in the same period last year, thereby registering a healthy growth of 46 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The bread-and-butter model for the country’s largest automaker, the Alto has emerged as the second highest-selling model in the country last month. It is worth noting that despite an eight per cent drop in sales, the Alto has still managed to claim the second rank in the country last month. The company sold 13,236 units of the Alto in August 2021 as compared to 14,397 units sold in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza is a strong contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s sales in India. Moreover, the Vitara Brezza has also been leading the sales chart in the compact SUV segment for a while now. Back in August, Maruti Suzuki sold 12,906 units of the Vitara Brezza in India as compared to 6,903 units sold in August 2020, thereby registering a massive growth in sales of about 87 per cent.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta, the country’s highest-selling SUV is also the fourth bestselling model in the country. The company sold 12,906 units of the Creta last month as compared to 11,758 units sold in the same period in the previous year, thereby registering a seven per cent growth in sales. Over the years, Creta has always been a tried and tested brand in the country that has managed to create a strong bond of trust and reliability with its customer base in India.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki in the top-five list. The Maruti Suzuki Swift sales dropped significantly last month due to the shortage of electronic components. The company sold 12,483 units of the Swift last month as compared to 14,869 units sold in the same period in the previous year, thereby reporting a 16 per cent drop in sales last month. However, even after a considerable drop in sales last month, the Swift has managed to find a place for itself amongst the top-five cars sold in August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Speak of affordable seven-seat vans, and the Eeco immediately gets a mention. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is one of the top-10 cars to be sold in India last month and it is also one of the most affordable vans to offer a seven-seat layout option. The company sold 10,666 units of the Eeco last month as compared to 9,115 units sold in August 2020, thereby registering a growth of 17 per cent.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is the only Tata model to feature in this list. Sales for the Nexon nearly doubled last month. The company sold 10,006 units of the Nexon last month as compared to 2,179 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 93 percent. The recently introduced Nexon Dark Edition and the Nexon EV are also the key contributors to Nexon’s growth in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The last Maruti Suzuki model in the top-10 list is the Wagon R. It is country’s popular choice amongst the affordable car models, and is particularly known for its CNG alternative. Despite a considerable drop of 30 per cent in sales last month, the Wagon R emerged as the eighth bestselling model in the country last month. The company sold 6,628 units of Wagon R last month as compared to 13,770 units sold in the same period last year.

Kia Seltos

The country’s second bestselling SUV, the Seltos, is the ninth highest-selling model in the country last month. Kia sold 8,619 units of Seltos last month as compared to 10,655 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 19 per cent drop in sales. The global shortage of chips has affected car sales for nearly all manufacturers around the world.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has made it to the list of top-10 cars sold in India in August 2021. The Venue also holds the coveted title of being the third bestseller in the compact SUV segment in the country last month. The company sold 8,377 units of the Venue last month as compared to 8,267 units sold in India in the same period last year thereby registering a one per cent growth in sales. The Venue has been selling decent numbers in the country for a while now, which is further expected to increase in the upcoming festive season.