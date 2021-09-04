Car safety features: A detailed guide: The CarWale Podcast

The CarWale Podcast is back this week with another episode that discusses car safety features. In Episode 15, Aditya and Sonam are joined by Ajinkya Lad, who is a part of the review and production team to give us an insight into what makes a car safe.

Car Safety Features: A Detailed Guide: Episode 15: The CarWale Podcast

What are the basics in terms of car safety features?

If you’re one of those people whom friends and family turn to for suggestions about cars, then there are high chances that a majority of you have been asked questions like which safety features should be present in my car, which is the safest car in the respective segment, and what safety features are a must-have. Apart from safety features, what else makes a car safe? We answer these questions in Episode 15 of The CarWale Podcast. Out next episode will be exclusively about one of the most popular safety features in cars today, airbags!

What do the safety features like ABS, EBD, TPMS, and ESP, mean? How do they work?

We’ve often heard confusing abbreviations like ABS with EBD, ESP, ESC, HDC, HSA, VSC, traction control, surround-view camera, TPMS, and AEB. But what do they mean and how do they function? To know more, head over to the CarWale Podcast which is available across six platforms, with the help of the link above. In a future episode, we will also address a term that is becoming common in mainstream cars these days, and that is the Advance Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS.