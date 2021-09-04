CarWale
    Mahindra to shut down production for a week in September 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Mahindra attributes the closure of the plants to the ongoing semiconductor issue

    - The company will soon begin accepting bookings for the XUV700

    Mahindra has announced that the company will be observing ‘No production days’ for a period of approximately seven days in the month of September 2021. The carmaker has said that the shutdown is due to the semiconductor shortage in the auto industry.

    According to Mahindra, the production cut is estimated to result in a reduction of production by 20-25 per cent. The brand further added that the move will not impact the launch and production ramp-up of the XUV700 and the bookings for its latest model are set to commence soon.

    Earlier this week, Mahindra trademarked the term Javelin. The new name is likely to be given to a special edition of the XUV700 that will be gifted to the Olympians and Paralympians who won a gold medal this year. To read our review of the XUV700, click here.

    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
