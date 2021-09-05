CarWale
    MG Motor India sells 4,315 units in August 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 51 per cent

    - The company will launch the Astor mid-size SUV later this year

    MG Motor India has retailed 4,315 units last month, recording a rise of 51 per cent as compared to the same period last year. The ZS EV received its highest-ever bookings of more than 700 units since the launch.

    MG has revealed that the production of the company’s models will continue to remain affected due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, and this is likely to result in lower manufacturing numbers in September. Later this year, the carmaker plans to launch the Astor, and you can read all about it here.

    Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The higher momentum has continued for all our three models. We are witnessing busy dealerships, eagerly seeking more inventory. However, the severe shortage of chips is expected to continue till the end of the year, leading to production constraints. We expect manufacturing in September to be severely impacted, which will be lower than August. We are trying our best to mobilize global resources to enhance the pace of production to meet customer demand during the festival season.”

    MG Hector
