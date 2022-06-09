Top three mid-size SUVs sold in India in May 2022

In the last few years, SUVs have been a strong contributor to the overall car sales in the country. Recently, we revealed the top three bestselling compact SUVs in the country in May and you can read about them here. This time around, we reveal the top three popular mid-size SUVs that were sold in the country last month. Read below to learn more about them.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta continues to hold the pole position in this segment with 10,973 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 7,527 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 46 per cent. In terms of overall car sales in the country, the Creta emerged as the eighth highest-selling model in the country in May 2022. The company recently launched the 2022 Hyundai Creta in India and its details can be read here.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos was the second bestselling model in this segment with 5,953 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 4,277 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 39 per cent. Recently, the company launched the 2022 Seltos with new feature updates and you can read about it in detail here.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 has missed the second rank by just 884 units and has emerged as the third highest-selling model in the mid-size SUV category with 5,069 unit sales last month. The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production of the Mahindra XUV700 in the country.