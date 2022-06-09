CarWale
    New Volkswagen Virtus fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Volkswagen Virtus is available in six variants

    - The model is offered with two powertrains across three transmission options

    Volkswagen Virtus introduction

    Volkswagen India announced the prices of the Virtus, starting at Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in six variants, and to read the variant-wise price of each variant, you can click here.

    Volkswagen Virtus engine and transmission options

    The Volkswagen Virtus is available with two engine options including the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI Evo petrol engine. The former, which is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter, which is paired only to a seven-speed DSG unit, produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. We have driven the Virtus and you can read our review here.

    Volkswagen Virtus fuel efficiency

    In terms of fuel economy, the Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 MT is claimed to deliver 19.40kmpl while its AT counterpart is claimed to deliver 18.12kmpl. Similarly, the 1.5 AT variant is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.67kmpl.

    Volkswagen Virtus
