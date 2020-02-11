Please Tell Us Your City

  • Top production car unveils at Auto Expo 2020

Top production car unveils at Auto Expo 2020

February 11, 2020, 12:53 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1141 Views
Top production car unveils at Auto Expo 2020

The Auto Expo 2020 saw a number of production ready cars make their debut. We pick the top production car unveils at the 2020 edition of the biennial event.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Ignis facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo. The model receives an updated fascia, new feature additions and a BS6-compliant engine. The model will be available in four variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Renault Triber AMT

Making its debut ahead of the launch that is scheduled to take place in Q2 2020, the Renault Triber AMT is the first update for the mini-MPV since its launch in August last year. The model is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three cylinder engine producing 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. To differentiate the AMT from the standard variant, the model gets an Easy-R badging on the bootlid. The instrument cluster has also been slightly tweaked to accommodate the AT nature.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

Expected to go on sale soon, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is the sixth car from the brand to come with a factory fitted CNG option. The model showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 also featured a host of accessories such as the 14-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, blacked out roof spoiler and contrast red highlights for the interior. The model is also likely to be offered with an AMT option soon.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

Hyundai India showcased the turbo-petrol powered Grand i10 Nios at the 2020 Auto Expo. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is already available in models including the Venue and Aura. Powering the model is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, GDi turbocharged petrol motor producing 98bhp and 171Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Hyundai is expected to position the Grand i10 Nios Turbo between the Sportz and Asta variants. 

