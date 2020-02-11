Please Tell Us Your City

  New-gen Honda City teased ahead of launch

New-gen Honda City teased ahead of launch

February 11, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
New-gen Honda City teased ahead of launch

- Fifth-gen Honda City teased on official website

- The model could be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine

Honda Car India has teased the fifth generation Honda City on the brand’s official website. The model, which has been spied testing in India on multiple occasions, is expected to be launched later this year.

Unveiled in Thailand last year, the new Honda City features an all new design and updated interiors. The teaser image on the website reveals the silhouette of the new City and the design of the LED tail-light. Previous spy images revealed that the model will come equipped with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, clamshell bonnet, blacked-out B-pillar and a shark fin antenna.

Honda New City Exterior

Although details regarding the powertrain options have not been confirmed, we expect the new-gen Honda City to be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former could be available with a dual motor hybrid system while the latter would be a BS6-compliant model tuned to produce 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options may include a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit. Upon launch, the new City will rival the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

  • Honda
  • new City
  • Honda New City
