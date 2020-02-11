Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Top Electric cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Top Electric cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

February 11, 2020, 04:36 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
23952 Views
Be the first to comment
Top Electric cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Electric mobility is the future. And we got a glimpse of it at the 2020 Auto Expo. Here are the top electric cars which caught our attention from India’s biggest biennial stage.

Volkswagen ID Crozz

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

Volkswagen had a slew of SUVs to showcase this year. But grabbing eyeballs with its red paint scheme and clean design lines was the ID Crozz Concept. It is one of the newest members of the ID family and is much closer to production than we know. When will it hit the streets? We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out.

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

Mahindra launched the electric version of the KUV100 at the Expo stage. With a price tag of Rs 8.25 lakhs, the eKUV100 is claimed to be the most affordable electric SUV in the country. However, deliveries will take some time to commence.

Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

Another electric SUV at the Mahindra pavilion was the eXUV300. A rival to the already-launched Nexon EV, the eXUV300 will hit the streets in 2021. It gets some radical changes in terms of styling along with newer features on the inside like a massive touchscreen.

Renault Zoe EV

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

At the previous expo, Renault showcased the Zoe race car. Now, the French carmaker debuted the production version of the electric Zoe in India. The cutesy little hatchback is the French automaker’s smallest EV on sale in Europe and is currently a testbed for their autonomous driving technology.

Renault K-ZE

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

Renault India has showcased the K-ZE at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. This is the electric version of the Kwid which is already on sale in the international markets and might also be launched in the country soon. The K-ZE is powered by a 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Tata Sierra

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

Making a comeback at the Expo stage was the Sierra name. Marking 75 years of Tata Motors, and celebrating Ratan Tata, the Sierra Concept showcased at the expo might make it into production guise. It will be based on the new ALFA platform and will be a premium alternative to the next-gen Nexon.

Tata Nexon and Altroz EV

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

Joining the Nexon EV at Tata’s pavilion was the upcoming Altroz EV. It was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show last year and employs the same powertrain as the Nexon EV. It is expected to be launched in the country soon.

MG Marvel X

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

MG’s show stopper at the 2020 Auto Expo stage was the Marvel X. The technology tour de force for the carmaker comes with the world’s first mass-produced Level-3 autonomous driving credentials and an all-electric powertrain.

Kia Soul EV

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

After launching the Carnival in India, Kia also showcased the Soul EV at the Expo. Marking its Indian debut, the Soul EV is one of the carmaker’s globally acclaimed product. The electric version is already on sale in the overseas markets and may also be launched in India in due time.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 1886

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its EQ electric-sub brand’s first production vehicle in India – the EQC. Basically the electric version of the GLC SUV, the EQC might be the first purely electric vehicle from the Three-Pointed Star in India when it is launched in a years’ time. 

Haima E1

Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior

Haima is coming to India and with electric power. The first car that they aim to bring is the E1 hatchback. Partnering with the Bird Electric group, Haima plans to get the E1 to India by 2022 via the CKD route.  The company has begun accepting bookings for the car.

