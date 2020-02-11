Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Top 5 mid-size SUVs at the Auto Expo 2020

Top 5 mid-size SUVs at the Auto Expo 2020

February 11, 2020, 04:37 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
11316 Views
Be the first to comment
Top 5 mid-size SUVs at the Auto Expo 2020

Amongst the many SUVs and concept vehicles displayed this year’s Auto Expo, there were many mid-size SUVs that grabbed our attention. Here are the top five production-ready ones that will sooner or later make it to our Indian car market.

Volkswagen Taigun

Taking centre stage at Volkwagen's pavilion was the new Taigun, which is its first product built on the MQB A0 IN platform under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. It will follow VW's global design with signature elements and be packed with a host of creature comforts and safety features. It will come powered by the carmaker's renowned TSI technology combined with the brand’s globally acclaimed DSG transmission.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan unveiled the second-generation of the Creta at this biennial show. This marks its first appearance in the Indian market showing off the brand's futuristic design approach based on the ix25. It is expected to be offered in three-engine options and variant-wise prices will be announced in March this year.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen introduced its new SUV family consisting of the Taigun, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace along with the T-Roc which caught our eye the most. This mid-size SUV will be the first to reach dealerships as its launch is planned in the coming months. Though it will be brought to India via the CBU route, VW says they will price it according to its CKD model which will come after the 2,500 cars import rule.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

While the Brezza gets both the 1.5-litre petrol engine and a facelift, the S-Cross just gets the new petrol mill. This is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit producing 105bhp of power and 138Nm of torque even in the Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6. The S-Cross will also continue to get the same five-speed manual and four-speed torque convertor automatic transmission options.

Renault Duster 1.3 Petrol

Another highlight was the petrol-powered Duster with some red accents over the same blue exterior colour that we saw with its facelifted version. However, these red embellishments will remind us that this is the most powerful Duster yet as it’s now powered by an all-new 1.3-litre, turbo petrol engine that comes mated to an X-Tronic CVT automatic. This is a BS6 compliant direct-injection mill that now puts out 154bhp of power and 250Nm of peak torque.

  • Volkswagen
  • Hyundai
  • Renault
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • renault duster
  • Duster
  • Taigun
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • S-Cross
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
  • Volkswagen T-Roc
  • T-Roc
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.83 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.11 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.4 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.91 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.74 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.19 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.52 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.96 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

224 Likes
112060 Views

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

25 Likes
19140 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in