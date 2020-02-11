Top 5 mid-size SUVs at the Auto Expo 2020

Amongst the many SUVs and concept vehicles displayed this year’s Auto Expo, there were many mid-size SUVs that grabbed our attention. Here are the top five production-ready ones that will sooner or later make it to our Indian car market.

Volkswagen Taigun

Taking centre stage at Volkwagen's pavilion was the new Taigun, which is its first product built on the MQB A0 IN platform under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. It will follow VW's global design with signature elements and be packed with a host of creature comforts and safety features. It will come powered by the carmaker's renowned TSI technology combined with the brand’s globally acclaimed DSG transmission.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan unveiled the second-generation of the Creta at this biennial show. This marks its first appearance in the Indian market showing off the brand's futuristic design approach based on the ix25. It is expected to be offered in three-engine options and variant-wise prices will be announced in March this year.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen introduced its new SUV family consisting of the Taigun, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace along with the T-Roc which caught our eye the most. This mid-size SUV will be the first to reach dealerships as its launch is planned in the coming months. Though it will be brought to India via the CBU route, VW says they will price it according to its CKD model which will come after the 2,500 cars import rule.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

While the Brezza gets both the 1.5-litre petrol engine and a facelift, the S-Cross just gets the new petrol mill. This is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit producing 105bhp of power and 138Nm of torque even in the Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6. The S-Cross will also continue to get the same five-speed manual and four-speed torque convertor automatic transmission options.

Renault Duster 1.3 Petrol

Another highlight was the petrol-powered Duster with some red accents over the same blue exterior colour that we saw with its facelifted version. However, these red embellishments will remind us that this is the most powerful Duster yet as it’s now powered by an all-new 1.3-litre, turbo petrol engine that comes mated to an X-Tronic CVT automatic. This is a BS6 compliant direct-injection mill that now puts out 154bhp of power and 250Nm of peak torque.