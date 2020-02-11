Top car launches at Auto Expo 2020

The Auto Expo 2020 was all about showcasing concepts and unveilings of production-spec cars. However, we also witnessed a few prominent car launches at the Auto Expo from the likes of Tata Motors, Kia, Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz. So, let’s take a look at all the cars launched at the biennial motor show.

Tata Harrier AT

Tata Motors launched the updated BS6-compliant Harrier at the expo. And along with the BS6 update, the company also introduced an automatic transmission and a new XZ+ trim in the Harrier. The top-spec XZ+ variant comes loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM and dual-tone machined alloys.

The new Harrier is now priced between Rs 13.69 lakhs to Rs 20.25 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV also gets a new ‘Calypso Red’ paint scheme and aerodynamically redesigned ORVMs. The updated Tata Harrier now gets a 2.0-litre Kryotec170 diesel engine that churns out 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired to a Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic and a six-speed manual gearbox. The automatic gearbox is available in the mid-spec XMA, XZA and top-spec XZA+ trims.

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival launch was the highlight of the Auto Expo on day one, with a mouth-watering sticker price of Rs 24.95 lakhs (ex-showroom India). It is available in seven, eight or nine-seat layout, and is available in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine. The top-spec Limousine trim retails at Rs 33.95 (ex-showroom India).

The Carnival is a premium MPV that is an alternative for buyers looking to upgrade from the Toyota Innova Crysta. It comes loaded with features like a dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start and much more. Powering the Carnival is a 2.2-litre diesel motor that generates 197bhp and 440Nm, and is offered with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra e-KUV100

The Mahindra e-KUV100 is the most affordable EV in India with a starting price of Rs 8.25 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The electric motor develops a maximum output of 54bhp and 120Nm and is mated to a single-speed automatic gearbox. While Mahindra hasn’t revealed the battery pack capacity, the e-KUV100 offers a range of 147km on a single charge. A DC fast charger can charge the battery to 80 per cent in an hour.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupe

The Stuttgart-based luxury German carmaker launched the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupe (yes! You read that right) at the Auto Expo 2020 at a price of Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). The AMG GT 63S is the world’s fastest four-door coupe that develops 630bhp and 900Nm from its fire-breathing 4.0-litre V8 engine. Power is delivered via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G gearbox that allows the coupe to sprint to a top-speed of 315kmph.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo

The V-Class Marco Polo is a luxury camper vehicle from Mercedes-Benz. It celebrates the spirit of adventure by combining luxury with camping. The V-Class camper is available in two variants – Marco Polo Horizon and Marco Polo, priced at Rs 1.38 crores and Rs 1.46 crores (ex-showroom India), respectively.

It gets a kitchenette, a large rear seat that can be converted in to a bed, and a roof that can be opened to make space for another bed at the top. The top-spec Marco Polo variant gets electric adjustability for the seats and the roof, while the base Marco Polo Horizon variant features manual adjustment.