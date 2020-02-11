Please Tell Us Your City

Top car launches at Auto Expo 2020

February 11, 2020, 06:53 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
22443 Views
Be the first to comment
Top car launches at Auto Expo 2020

The Auto Expo 2020 was all about showcasing concepts and unveilings of production-spec cars. However, we also witnessed a few prominent car launches at the Auto Expo from the likes of Tata Motors, Kia, Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz. So, let’s take a look at all the cars launched at the biennial motor show. 

Tata Harrier AT

Tata Harrier Exterior Front Left Three-Quarter

Tata Motors launched the updated BS6-compliant Harrier at the expo. And along with the BS6 update, the company also introduced an automatic transmission and a new XZ+ trim in the Harrier. The top-spec XZ+ variant comes loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM and dual-tone machined alloys.

Tata Harrier Exterior Right Side

The new Harrier is now priced between Rs 13.69 lakhs to Rs 20.25 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV also gets a new ‘Calypso Red’ paint scheme and aerodynamically redesigned ORVMs. The updated Tata Harrier now gets a 2.0-litre Kryotec170 diesel engine that churns out 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired to a Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic and a six-speed manual gearbox. The automatic gearbox is available in the mid-spec XMA, XZA and top-spec XZA+ trims.

Kia Carnival

Tata Harrier Exterior

The Kia Carnival launch was the highlight of the Auto Expo on day one, with a mouth-watering sticker price of Rs 24.95 lakhs (ex-showroom India). It is available in seven, eight or nine-seat layout, and is available in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine. The top-spec Limousine trim retails at Rs 33.95 (ex-showroom India).

Tata Harrier Exterior

The Carnival is a premium MPV that is an alternative for buyers looking to upgrade from the Toyota Innova Crysta. It comes loaded with features like a dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start and much more. Powering the Carnival is a 2.2-litre diesel motor that generates 197bhp and 440Nm, and is offered with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra e-KUV100

Tata Harrier Exterior

The Mahindra e-KUV100 is the most affordable EV in India with a starting price of Rs 8.25 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The electric motor develops a maximum output of 54bhp and 120Nm and is mated to a single-speed automatic gearbox. While Mahindra hasn’t revealed the battery pack capacity, the e-KUV100 offers a range of 147km on a single charge. A DC fast charger can charge the battery to 80 per cent in an hour.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupe

Tata Harrier Exterior Front Left Three-Quarter

The Stuttgart-based luxury German carmaker launched the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupe (yes! You read that right) at the Auto Expo 2020 at a price of Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). The AMG GT 63S is the world’s fastest four-door coupe that develops 630bhp and 900Nm from its fire-breathing 4.0-litre V8 engine. Power is delivered via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G gearbox that allows the coupe to sprint to a top-speed of 315kmph.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo

Tata Harrier Exterior Front Left Three-Quarter

The V-Class Marco Polo is a luxury camper vehicle from Mercedes-Benz. It celebrates the spirit of adventure by combining luxury with camping. The V-Class camper is available in two variants – Marco Polo Horizon and Marco Polo, priced at Rs 1.38 crores and Rs 1.46 crores (ex-showroom India), respectively.

Tata Harrier Interior Rear Seat Space

It gets a kitchenette, a large rear seat that can be converted in to a bed, and a roof that can be opened to make space for another bed at the top. The top-spec Marco Polo variant gets electric adjustability for the seats and the roof, while the base Marco Polo Horizon variant features manual adjustment.

