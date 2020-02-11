Volkswagen Taigun specifications and features revealed

- Volkswagen Taigun can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds

- The model will be launched in mid-2021

Volkswagen India showcased the Taigun mid-size SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. The model is scheduled to be launched in the country by mid-2021. Ahead of its launch, the brand has revealed crucial details of the upcoming model.

The new Volkswagen Taigun will be powered by a TSI petrol engine paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. While the power output and torque figures remain undisclosed at the moment, we do know that the model will be able to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 183kmph.

Dimension wise, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will measure 4,200mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Key feature highlights of the model include LED headlamps with DRLs, front grille with chrome accents, alloy wheels, LED tail lights, sunroof and an LED strip spanning the length of the bootlid. Set to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, we expect the model to arrive with a price tag of 10-16 lakhs (ex-showroom).