Top five compact SUVs sold in India in March 2021

In the last few years, we have witnessed a steady growth in demand for compact SUVs in India. In terms of cumulative sales, the compact SUV segment has witnessed a staggering 235 per cent growth in sales in March 2021 with 58,217 unit sales as compared to 17,383 unit sales in the same period last year. Moreover, in terms of month-on-month (MoM) growth, the compact SUV segment has witnessed a six per cent increase in sales with 58,217 unit sales last month as compared to 54,850 unit sales in February 2021. Read below to learn more about the top five compact SUVs that were sold in India last month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leads sales in the compact SUV segment in March 2021. The company sold 11,274 units of the Vitara Brezza in India last month as compared to 5,513 units in the same period last year, thereby registering a 104 per cent growth in sales. It worth noting that Maruti Suzuki low sales last can be attributed to internal stock adjustments as the company made way for the facelifted version of the Vitara Brezza. The updated model was introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue, a popular name in the segment has emerged as the second bestseller in the segment with 10,722 unit sales in March 2021 as compared to 6,127 unit sales in March 2020, thereby registering an impressive 75 per cent growth in sales. Back in January 2021, Hyundai Venue had outsold Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to emerge as the bestseller in the compact SUV segment. The Hyundai Venue has managed to retain its second rank for two consecutive months, i.e. February and March 2021.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors is growing strong in India, wherein the Nexon compact SUV is one of the key contributors to the company’s sales in the country. Tata Motors sold 8,683 units of the Nexon in India last month as compared to 2,646 unit sales in India in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a strong 228 per cent growth in sales. Interestingly, Tata Nexon has also recorded its all-time highest monthly sales in India in March 2021.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet, relatively a new entrant in the Indian market has emerged strong with 8,498 unit sales, to emerge as the fourth bestseller in its segment in the country last month. The Sonet has missed the third rank by just 185 units. In terms of MoM sales, the company has witnessed a six per cent growth in sales with 8,498 unit sales in March 2021 as compared to 7,997 unit sales in February 2021.

Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport makes it to the top five list with 5,487 unit sales last month as compared to 2,197 unit sales in March 2020, thereby registering a growth of 150 per cent. Ford has further expanded the EcoSport product line-up in India with the launch of the EcoSport SE variant. The new variant is based on the Titanium trim and can be had in both petrol and diesel engine options. The newly launched Ford EcoSport SE variant borrows the design cues from its American and European peers, where the compact SUV is sold without a rear-mounted spare wheel.