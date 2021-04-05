CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki expands Gujarat plant capacity with third unit

    Jay Shah

    374 Views
    Maruti Suzuki expands Gujarat plant capacity with third unit

    - Gujarat plant becomes the manufacturing hub for Baleno, Swift and Dzire

    - Plant C begins operation from April 2021

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has completed the construction of Plant C at its manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The production has also commenced at the new extended facility from April 2021.

    Established in the year 2014, the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) was built to cater for the growing domestic and international demand. Plant A started its operations in February 2017 followed by another Plant B and Powertrain Plant in January 2019. Recently, in October 2020, SMG became the fastest production facility of the automaker to achieve a production milestone of 1 million units. 

    The newly built Plant C has an annual production capacity of 2,50,000-units which is further pumped up to 7,50,000 units along with Plant A and Plant B. Plant A currently manufactures the Baleno while the Plant B makes the Swift hatchback. The compact sedan Dzire will be produced at new Plant C. A separate Powertrain Plant makes the 1.2-litre petrol engine along with five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. 

