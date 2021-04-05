Toyota GR 86 unveiled; unites with GR Supra and GR Yaris

- GR 86 gets a new 2.4-litre engine; it makes 235PS and 250Nm of torque

- It will be available in both manual and automatic transmission

Toyota has unveiled the Gazoo Racing tuned 86 globally in a virtual event. This car gets a new four-cylinder 2.4-litre engine delivering the power to the rear wheels. The Subaru sourced engine develops 235PS and 250Nm of torque and it is paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. It reaches 100kmph from a standstill in just 6.3 seconds and that is 1.1 seconds quicker than the previous figure.

The GR 86 is arguably almost identical to the Subaru BRZ and it somewhat also takes inspiration from the GR Supra. It features a reworked front with a wide GR-spec grille along with air ducts. Besides the coupé roof line joins to the duck-tail spoiler.

Inside, the GR 86 gets an all-black interior with red colour inserts. Additional features include an all-digital instrument cluster as well as an infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, sports seats etc. This car still retains the old-school mechanical handbrake.

The horizontally opposed front-mounted 2,387cc engine produces 235PS power at 7,000rpm and 250Nm torque peaks at 3,700rpm. Toyota has talked a great deal about the low centre of gravity and aerodynamics inspired by motorsports. The Gazoo Racing has added some aluminium components to the car that helps to reduce the overall weight.

Interestingly, the GR Supra, GR Yaris and now the GR 86 all have a common element, they are all front mounted engine sportscars and also rear wheel drive. Meanwhile, the GR 86 will launch in Japan this Autumn.