Nissan India sells 4,012 cars in March 2021

- Nissan Magnite boosts sales in March 2021

- Six per cent growth registered in FY2020-21

Nissan India has reportedly achieved a wholesale of 4,012 unit sales in March 2021. With a majority of the sales coming in from the recently launched Magnite, Nissan registered a six per cent growth in sales in FY2020-21.

To strengthen its after-sales service, the carmaker has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ which delivers a comprehensive service in just 90 minutes. Going further, the brand will also conduct ‘Nissan Service Clinics’ in over 100 locations. Nissan vehicle owners can book their vehicle service appointment online at Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect. Presently, it also offers 24 hours roadside assistance is also available in over 1,500 cities.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the unprecedented pandemic challenging demand & supply, the industry declined in FY20. Nissan, with its transformational plan of Nissan NEXT, has grown by 6% for the year on the tremendous customer response for the game changer – all-new Nissan Magnite with its Big, Bold, Beautiful value proposition and the support of its partners. Going forward into the new financial year, we look forward to maintaining this growth momentum.”