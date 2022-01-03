CarWale
    New Tata Tiago CNG variant teased; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Tiago CNG variant could be launched later this month

    - Unofficial bookings for the variant have commenced at select dealerships

    Tata Motors has officially teased the CNG variant of the Tiago hatchback, hinting that the model might be launched in the coming weeks. CarWale spoke to a few dealerships which confirmed that unofficial bookings for the CNG-powered version have begun.

    Under the hood, the Tata Tiago CNG variant is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor could be offered only with a five-speed manual transmission in the CNG guise. Apart from the Tiago CNG, Tata Motors is also working on a few other models that could be launched later this year, details of which are available here.

    We have already spotted the Tata Tiago CNG variant on public road tests on multiple occasions, and we expect the model to carry no cosmetic or mechanical changes over the current petrol-only model that is currently on sale. The interiors and feature list of the upcoming variant would depend on the trims that the Tiago CNG is offered in. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
