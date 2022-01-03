CarWale
    Tata Altroz automatic variant confirmed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Altroz AT could be launched in the coming months

    - The automatic transmission is likely to be offered only in the turbo-petrol versions

    Tata Motors seems to have gotten off to a good start to the new year. The company recently teased the Tiago CNG on its social media channels, details of which are available here. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that an automatic variant of the Altroz is in the works.

    According to Tata Motors, the AT variant of the Altroz will be available in the near future. The new automatic variant will help the model rival the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and the Volkswagen Polo, all of which are already offered with an AT unit.

    It remains unconfirmed as to which type of automatic transmission will be offered with the Tata Altroz, but the likely option looks to be a DCT unit. We expect the company to offer the Altroz AT only with the turbo-petrol powertrain (iTurbo trims), which is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron motor producing 108hp and 140Nm of torque.

    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.89 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
