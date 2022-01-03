CarWale
    New Audi Q7 facelift teased ahead of launch in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Audi Q7 facelift teased ahead of launch in India

    - The facelifted Audi Q7 is likely to be launched in India later this month

    - The model receives an all-new engine, new features, and a revised exterior design

    Audi India has officially teased the Q7 facelift ahead of its launch in the country that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The company has already commenced the local assembly of the SUV, details of which can be read here.

    As seen in the teaser images, the new Audi Q7 facelift will feature a new single-frame grille with vertical slats, LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper, a panoramic sunroof, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, dual-tone black and beige upholstery, and Audi’s signature Virtual Cockpit (fully-digital instrument console).

    Under the hood, the 2022 Audi Q7 will be powered by a new 3.0-litre, TFSI petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power will be sent to all four wheels via the brand’s famed Quattro all-wheel-drive technology. The facelifted Q7 will be offered in two variants including Premium Plus and technology, and to read the variant-wise features, click here. Once launched, the updated Audi Q7 will rival the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and the Volvo XC90.

