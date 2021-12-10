CarWale
    Audi Q7 facelift local assembly begins; to be launched soon

    Jay Shah

    Audi Q7 facelift local assembly begins; to be launched soon

    - Likely to be launched next month

    - Expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine

    Audi India has commenced the local assembly of the upcoming Audi Q7 facelift at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The three-row luxury SUV takes the CKD route to India and will be produced locally alongside the recently inducted Audi Q5. While the booking and launch details of the updated Q7 are yet to be announced, we expect it to be launched in the country next month. 

    Audi Q7 Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    This being a facelift, the Q7 will get a fresh front fascia. This will include a new front grille with vertical slats, new LED headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, and tweaked LED tail lamps with silver insert. The Q7’s refreshed cabin will be equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a dedicated screen for the HVAC system. Apart from this, the electrically adjustable seats will be draped in leather upholstery along with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, multiple-seating layouts, ambient lighting, and more. 

    Audi Q7 Facelift Dashboard

    The Q7 will adhere to the carmaker’s petrol-only policy for India and will be available with a gasoline engine. We expect it to be powered by the 3.0-litre TFSI engine that could put out 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. The transmission options could include an eight-speed automatic and an all-wheel-drive as standard. 

    Audi Q7 Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Audi Q7 facelift, upon its launch, will be back in the ring to compete against the likes of the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and BMW X7. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Image
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Audi Q7 Facelift Gallery

