CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Smart Care Clinic service campaign to be held from 11 to 20 December

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    392 Views
    Hyundai Smart Care Clinic service campaign to be held from 11 to 20 December

    - 10-day service campaign to be held across the nation 

    - Special benefits on purchase of select vehicles

    Hyundai Motor India has announced a 10-day nationwide Smart Clinic Care Camp from 11 to 20 December, 2021. This campaign will be hosted at 1,360 Hyundai Service points across the country. In this program, the carmaker will be offering a wide range of benefits for all the Hyundai patrons.

    Hyundai Front View

    During the 10-day long service initiative, the company will be providing a discount of up to 10 per cent and 20 per cent on mechanical parts and labour individually. Further, Hyundai is also offering a 20 per cent discount on car sanitisation and one-year roadside assistance service. All value-added services will further attract a benefit of 20 per cent. Apart from these benefits, the first 1,000 lucky customers are entitled to free engine oil and oil filter in their subsequent service. 

    To minimise physical contact in the post-pandemic period, Hyundai service facilities can be opted digitally with online service booking, vehicle status update, online payment facility, and a pick-up and drop facility from home or office.

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the launch of the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “The year 2021 is a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India as we celebrate 25 years in India along with rolling out the 10 millionth car from our plant. To extend this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, that offers a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers. Hyundai Motor India has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience to its customers keeping sustainability at its core, inspired by the company’s brand thought of going Beyond Mobility.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi Q7 facelift local assembly begins; to be launched soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6310 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 31.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6310 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Smart Care Clinic service campaign to be held from 11 to 20 December