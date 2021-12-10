Hyundai Smart Care Clinic service campaign to be held from 11 to 20 December

- 10-day service campaign to be held across the nation

- Special benefits on purchase of select vehicles

Hyundai Motor India has announced a 10-day nationwide Smart Clinic Care Camp from 11 to 20 December, 2021. This campaign will be hosted at 1,360 Hyundai Service points across the country. In this program, the carmaker will be offering a wide range of benefits for all the Hyundai patrons.

During the 10-day long service initiative, the company will be providing a discount of up to 10 per cent and 20 per cent on mechanical parts and labour individually. Further, Hyundai is also offering a 20 per cent discount on car sanitisation and one-year roadside assistance service. All value-added services will further attract a benefit of 20 per cent. Apart from these benefits, the first 1,000 lucky customers are entitled to free engine oil and oil filter in their subsequent service.

To minimise physical contact in the post-pandemic period, Hyundai service facilities can be opted digitally with online service booking, vehicle status update, online payment facility, and a pick-up and drop facility from home or office.

Commenting on the launch of the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “The year 2021 is a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India as we celebrate 25 years in India along with rolling out the 10 millionth car from our plant. To extend this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, that offers a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers. Hyundai Motor India has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience to its customers keeping sustainability at its core, inspired by the company’s brand thought of going Beyond Mobility.”