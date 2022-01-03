Hyundai Motor India registers over 2.5 lakh SUV sales in 2021

- Hyundai Creta emerges as the bestselling SUV in India in 2021

- Hyundai India has sold over 8.24 lakh SUVs over the last five years

Hyundai Motor India Limited has emerged as the largest SUV brand in the country in the CY 2021. Interestingly, the company has managed to emerge as the most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. The Hyundai Creta is the highest selling SUV model in the country in 2021 with a cumulative sales figure of 1,25,447 units.

Since its launch in 2015, Hyundai Creta has registered cumulative sale of six lakh units. Moreover, Hyundai India claims to have sold over 8.34 lakh SUVs over the last five years, registering a growth of 135 per cent in the five-year period. Back in March 2020, Hyundai launched the new Creta in the country and has reportedly sold over 2.15 lakh units in the country till date. The Venue has also played a key role in Hyundai’s SUV success story, registering over 2.60 lakh unit sales since its launch in May 2019. In 2021 alone, the Venue compact SUV has recorded sales of over 1.08 lakh units. The latest entrant to Hyundai’s SUV line-up, the Alcazar has also been well received by customers, recording a sale of over 17,700 units since its launch in June 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our passion and commitment to deliver the most exclusive products for customers has led to Hyundai becoming India’s most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. With the addition of Alcazar to our line-up, Hyundai now has five stellar brands across a spectrum of diverse choices for customer delight. Our most loved brands Creta and Venue have continued to delight new age customers, offering experiences that go beyond the realms of mobility and translate into lifetime memories. In 2021 we sold 2,52,586 SUV units in India, that is a testament to Hyundai’s strong legacy and DNA in the SUV space. Going forward, we will continue to deliver exciting new products with focus on Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability.”