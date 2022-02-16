CarWale
    Tata Safari Adventure Persona now available in new colour and increased features

    Jay Shah

    Tata Safari Adventure Persona now available in new colour and increased features

    - Now available in Orcus White exterior shade

    - Prices hiked by up to Rs 24,000

    Tata Motors has further expanded the colour options on the Safari Adventure Persona special edition. The Adventure Persona that was only offered in the Tropical Mist exterior colour is now available in Orcus White shade. Along with the new palette, the Adventure Persona also benefits from a handful of new features. 

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    The Safari Adventure Persona is based on the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ trims. It is now equipped with new features such as a wireless charger, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless connectivity, and cooled first and second-row seats (only six-seater) version. With the addition of new features, the manual version of the Adventure is now expensive by Rs 14,000 while the automatic demands a premium of Rs 24,000. 

    Recently, Tata Motors also launched the Dark edition of the Safari with a starting price of Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets blacked-out exterior highlights with a matching interior theme, details of which can be known here.

    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 168bhp and 350Nm torque. This motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Tata Safari and you can read our first-drive review here. The Safari is available in three special editions – Dark, Gold, and Adventure Persona. It continues to compete against the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700

