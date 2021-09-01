Tata Punch likely to get traction modes; exterior design revealed

- The upcoming Tata Punch could be offered with four traction modes

- The exterior design of the new SUV from Tata Motors has been revealed

Tata Motors has revealed the complete exterior design of the new Punch SUV ahead of its launch that could take place during the festive season. The model could also arrive with a set of traction modes, a first for a car in its segment.

As seen in the images here, the Tata HBX will receive a split headlamp design up-front, divided by a tick, single slat black grille, fog lights, dual-tone front and rear bumpers, contrast coloured ORVMs, body cladding all around, dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, roof rails, a conventional antenna, tri-arrow shaped LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear bumper-mounted horizontally positioned reflectors, rear wiper and washer, and a rear view camera.

Another set of images shared by the carmaker on the web suggests that Tata Motors could equip the Punch with traction modes that are likely to include Sand, Rock, Mud, and Snow. Details regarding the interior remain unknown at the moment, athough the model is expected to come equipped with a free-standing infotainment system, cruise control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital-analogue instrument console from the Altroz, an engine start-stop button, and squared AC vents.

Under the hood, the 2021 Tata Punch could be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, paired to either a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Once launched, the new Tata Punch will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.