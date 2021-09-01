Tata Tigor EV facelift: Variants explained

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Tigor EV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The Tigor EV was also the first electric vehicle to undergo a crash test with Global NCAP, details of which are available here.

Powering the Tata Tigor EV facelift is a 26kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 306kms in a full charge, can sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Customers of the 2021 Tata Tigor EV can choose from two colour options that include Teal Blue and Daytona Grey, both of which are also offered in a dual-tone theme. The sub-four metre EV can be had in three variants such as XE, XM, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Tigor EV facelift XE

LED tail lights

Front power outlets

Digital instrument cluster

ABS with EBD and CSD

Dual airbags

Rear parking sensors

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

Automatic climate control

Tilt-adjustable steering

Front power windows

Tigor EV facelift XM

Full wheel cover

Interior lights with theatre dimming effect

Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system

Four speakers

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Day and night IRVM

All four power windows

Manual central locking

Tigor EV facelift XZ+

Hyperstyle wheels

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Piano Black shark-fin antenna

Knitted roof liner

Four speakers and tweeters

Rear parking camera

Rear defogger

Engine start-stop button

Foldable rear arm-rest

Cooled glove-box

Electric boot unlocking

Auto-folding ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat