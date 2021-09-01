CarWale
    Tata Tigor EV facelift: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Tigor EV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The Tigor EV was also the first electric vehicle to undergo a crash test with Global NCAP, details of which are available here.

    Powering the Tata Tigor EV facelift is a 26kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 306kms in a full charge, can sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.7 seconds.

    Customers of the 2021 Tata Tigor EV can choose from two colour options that include Teal Blue and Daytona Grey, both of which are also offered in a dual-tone theme. The sub-four metre EV can be had in three variants such as XE, XM, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Tigor EV facelift XE

    LED tail lights

    Front power outlets

    Digital instrument cluster

    ABS with EBD and CSD

    Dual airbags

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Automatic climate control

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Front power windows

    Tigor EV facelift XM

    Full wheel cover

    Interior lights with theatre dimming effect

    Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers

    Speed-sensing auto door lock

    Day and night IRVM

    All four power windows

    Manual central locking

    Tigor EV facelift XZ+

    Hyperstyle wheels

    Projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Piano Black shark-fin antenna

    Knitted roof liner

    Four speakers and tweeters

    Rear parking camera

    Rear defogger

    Engine start-stop button

    Foldable rear arm-rest

    Cooled glove-box

    Electric boot unlocking

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Height-adjustable driver seat

