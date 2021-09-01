Tata Tigor EV facelift: Variants explained

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Tigor EV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The Tigor EV was also the first electric vehicle to undergo a crash test with Global NCAP, details of which are available here.
Powering the Tata Tigor EV facelift is a 26kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 306kms in a full charge, can sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.7 seconds.
Customers of the 2021 Tata Tigor EV can choose from two colour options that include Teal Blue and Daytona Grey, both of which are also offered in a dual-tone theme. The sub-four metre EV can be had in three variants such as XE, XM, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Tigor EV facelift XE
LED tail lights
Front power outlets
Digital instrument cluster
ABS with EBD and CSD
Dual airbags
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Automatic climate control
Tilt-adjustable steering
Front power windows
Tigor EV facelift XM
Full wheel cover
Interior lights with theatre dimming effect
Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers
Speed-sensing auto door lock
Day and night IRVM
All four power windows
Manual central locking
Tigor EV facelift XZ+
Hyperstyle wheels
Projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Piano Black shark-fin antenna
Knitted roof liner
Four speakers and tweeters
Rear parking camera
Rear defogger
Engine start-stop button
Foldable rear arm-rest
Cooled glove-box
Electric boot unlocking
Auto-folding ORVMs
Height-adjustable driver seat