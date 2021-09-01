Nissan India retails 3,209 units in August 2021

- Records 296 per cent Y-o-Y growth

- Nissan Magnite gathers over 60,000 bookings

Nissan Motor India has announced a total domestic sale of 3,209 units in August 2021. A major chunk of these figures is owing to the Nissan Magnite SUV that helped the carmaker achieve a growth of over 296 per cent.

Since its launch in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has managed to accumulate over 60,000 bookings. The SUV is offered with a standard warranty of two years/50,000km that can further be extended for up to five years/1,00,000km. The carmaker has also expanded its footprint in the country by adding 18 new service workshops in 18 new locations across the country. Meanwhile, Nissan’s sister concern, Datsun has retailed 810 units in the previous month.

To make the ownership experience smoother and hassle-free, Nissan India also offers services like cost calculator, pick-up and drop-off service, online booking of service appointment, and roadside assistance across 1,500 cities.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd., said, “With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages & increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles. We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game changing SUV at the earliest, while we continue to focus on customer experience strengthening the network by increasing the capacity and capability.”