    Next Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG will go plug-in hybrid

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Will be the second hybrid AMG 

    -        Expected debut later this year

    Mercedes-Benz is working extensively on its electrification program. After the GT 4-Door Coupe debuting the E-Performance as part of the PHEV line-up, the next in line will be the flagship S63. The performance derivative of the S-Class was recently spied testing with scanty camouflage. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    After downsizing from the legendary V12 to a bi-turbo V8, the next S63 will have an onboard electric motor as well. It will continue with the 4.0-litre V8. Some rumours are predicting that it would instead adopt a 73e moniker as a successor to the 65 AMG and will have close to 800bhp at disposal. The electric motor is likely to be of 6.5kWh capacity. 

    Left Side View

    The performance version of the Luxo-barge will continue to have a four-wheel drive to keep all the horsepower in check. Also, expect air suspension and four-wheel steering to be carried over from the standard car. But it will be tweaked to be sportier rather than comfortable. There will be usual AMG touches like an aggressive design, gaping bumpers, large wheels, lowered ride height, sport exhaust, AMG-spec seats and steering, and MBUX tweaks to name a few.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The S63 AMG in the PHEV guise is expected to make a global debut later this year. It will surely make its way to the Indian shore shortly after it goes on sale in the international markets.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 2.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
