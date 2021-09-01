CarWale
    Mahindra Javelin name trademarked

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be used for a special edition model

    - More details to be known soon

    Mahindra has filed a new trademark application that could possibly be a special edition of the recently revealed XUV700. The applications were moved earlier in August 2021 before the registry seeking a trademark on the names ‘Mahindra Javelin’ and ‘Javelin by Mahindra’. The marks have been accepted and approved on 30 August, 2021.

    Concurrently, in a recent tweet by Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group hinted a ‘Javelin Edition’ of the Mahindra XUV700. This special edition is expected to be designed and gifted specifically to the Paralympians who clinched gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 

    Earlier in August 2021, Mahindra introduced the five-seater version of the XUV700 in the country. The XUV700 is available in MX and AX series in both petrol and diesel engines. While the prices of select models have been revealed, the prices of the higher-spec and six/seven-seat models are yet to be announced. To know more about the new Mahindra XUV700, click here.

    Mahindra had also recently launched the Bolero Neo at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is offered in four trims and is powered by the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. The motor is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

