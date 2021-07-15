CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors inaugurates new showroom in Navi Mumbai

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    227 Views
    Tata Motors inaugurates new showroom in Navi Mumbai

    - Managed and operated by Fortune Cars Private Limited 

    - Located at Satra Plaza, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

    Tata Motors has opened its new showroom in Navi Mumbai in association with Fortune Cars Private Limited. The dealership is located at Satra Plaza, Vashi, Navi Mumbai and spreads across an area of 2,000 square feet. 

    Front View

    The new showroom was inaugurated by Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. Fortune Cars dealer is headquartered in Nerul, Navi Mumbai and has been the authorised dealer of the Indian carmaker for over two decades and already has two showrooms measuring over 3,000 sq. ft. at Nerul. Fortune Cars management also announced that they will launch a showroom at Airoli, Navi Mumbai followed by two more in Kamothe and Ulwe to strategically cover Navi Mumbai. 

    Front View

    Last week, Tata Motors expanded its Dark Edition range of models with the Harrier, Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV. To know more about these models, click here or you can watch our video embedded below. Besides this, the carmaker has launched the ‘Xpres’ sub-brand for its fleet customers and will be launching its first offering in the form of the Xpres-T EV sedan. To know more about it, click here.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ launched in India at Rs 1.02 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.76 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors inaugurates new showroom in Navi Mumbai