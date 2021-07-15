Tata Motors inaugurates new showroom in Navi Mumbai

- Managed and operated by Fortune Cars Private Limited

- Located at Satra Plaza, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Tata Motors has opened its new showroom in Navi Mumbai in association with Fortune Cars Private Limited. The dealership is located at Satra Plaza, Vashi, Navi Mumbai and spreads across an area of 2,000 square feet.

The new showroom was inaugurated by Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. Fortune Cars dealer is headquartered in Nerul, Navi Mumbai and has been the authorised dealer of the Indian carmaker for over two decades and already has two showrooms measuring over 3,000 sq. ft. at Nerul. Fortune Cars management also announced that they will launch a showroom at Airoli, Navi Mumbai followed by two more in Kamothe and Ulwe to strategically cover Navi Mumbai.

Last week, Tata Motors expanded its Dark Edition range of models with the Harrier, Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV. To know more about these models, click here or you can watch our video embedded below. Besides this, the carmaker has launched the ‘Xpres’ sub-brand for its fleet customers and will be launching its first offering in the form of the Xpres-T EV sedan. To know more about it, click here.