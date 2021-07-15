Renault India commences exports of Kiger to Nepal

- First batch of 122 Renault Kiger cars have been dispatched to reach the brand’s 15 sales outlets across Nepal

- The company will expand exports of the model to other countries in the SAARC region soon

Renault India has commenced exports of its sub-four metre compact SUV, the Kiger Kiger, to Nepal. The model will be offered in Nepal through the brand’s distributor, Advanced Automobiles. The carmaker has five sales outlets and 13 service outlets across the region.

The Renault Kiger is offered with two engine options, including a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the latter produces 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard, while an AMT unit and a CVT unit are available as options with the NA and turbo-petrol versions respectively. To read our review of the Kiger, click here.

The Renault Kiger is offered in four trims that include RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. The model is available in six colours that include Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, and Mahogany Brown.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Following a successful launch in India, Renault Kiger has already established itself as a breakthrough product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. Kiger combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. The commencement of Kiger exports has marked a significant milestone in Renault’s Make in India journey, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Kiger to other countries in the SAARC region, alongside growing the Kiger family in India.”