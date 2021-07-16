Audi e-tron charging options revealed ahead of India launch

- Complementary charging at any Audi India dealership for 2021

Ahead of the official launch of the Audi e-tron in India next week, Audi India has revealed an array of charging options for the potential e-tron buyers. All customers who purchase the electric SUV in 2021 will receive a set of two chargers. One will be a portable 11kW compact charger and a secondary wall box AC charger will be installed at the customer’s preferred location without any additional cost.

Additionally, early-bird customers will be able to avail of complementary charging at any Audi India dealership in the country. Select Audi India outlets will be equipped with a 50kW fast charger in a phased manner. The compatible charging stations can be located easily under the ‘Chargers near me’ section of the ‘myAudi Connect’ mobile application. These facilities can also be accessed by other electric vehicle owners.

The e-tron will be available in three trims – e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and e-tron Sportback 55 and you can know more about it here. All the trims will be equipped with AC/DC charging ports on both sides. While all the variants can be charged with an 11kW AC charger, the e-tron 55 and Sportback 55 versions can be charged with up to 150kW DC charger and the e-tron 50 with up to 120kW DC charger. We have driven the e-tron 55 and you can read our first-drive review here.

Commenting on this announcement, Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'The charging process is central to the everyday usability of an EV. At Audi India, we want our customers to experience the very best with the Audi e-tron and today, we are happy to introduce an array of solutions and benefits that will help make this ownership experience joyful. Our commitment goes beyond just bringing class-leading products, it extends to ensuring that customers truly have a hassle-free experience. We are continuously evaluating more options to improve the charging infrastructure in the country. We want to drive a generational shift towards EVs in India and these steps will go a long way in building the confidence of our customers and in turn, will further accelerate India’s electric mobility story.”