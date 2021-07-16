CarWale
    2021 Mahindra XUV700 continues testing; new details leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 features a boss-mode function for the front passenger seat

    - The model will be unveiled in India later this year

    Earlier this week, Mahindra teased a new feature of the new XUV700, known as smart door handles, details of which are available here. Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year, the company continues testing the upcoming model, images of which were shared by CarWale reader Nikhil Gavit.

    Mahindra XUV700 Rear View

    As seen in the images, the production-ready Mahindra XUV700 features a multi-slat grille, sweptback headlamps, fog lights, new front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and a rear washer and wiper.

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

    A peek at the interiors of the new Mahindra XUV700 reveals a dual-tone interior theme of black and beige, a multi-function, leather-wrapped, three-spoke steering wheel; wooden trims for the doors, and two large screens on the centre console, with one unit each for the touchscreen system and instrument console, two cup-holders, a rotary dial, and an arm-rest with storage function. Also on offer is a boss-mode function that allows passengers in the second row to alter the position of the front passenger seat.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be powered by a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, as will be manual and automatic transmissions. The company has also confirmed the presence of AWD on select variants.

