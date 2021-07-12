CarWale
    Audi e-tron to be offered in two variants across two body styles

    Jay Shah

    - To be offered in e-tron and Sportback body styles

    - India launch on 22 July, 2021

    Audi India is all set to launch its first pure electric SUV in India next week on 22 July, 2021. Ahead of the official launch, the German carmaker has confirmed that the eSUV will be available in two body styles – e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The e-tron will be offered in 50 and 55 versions while the Sportback will be limited to only the top-spec 55 variant. Let us have a detailed look at both the trims. 

    The Audi e-tron 50 will draw its power from a 71kW battery pack with an output of 308bhp and 540Nm torque and a claimed range of 264km to 379km. The e-tron 55 version gets a bigger 95kW battery pack belting out 402bhp and 664Nm of peak torque. The WLTP combined range of this variant is between 359 to 484km. Both the versions are equipped with permanent all-wheel-drive, progressive steering, adaptive air suspension, four-zone climate control, and matrix LED headlamps as standard. We have driven the e-tron 55 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The e-tron gets AC/DC charging ports on both front fenders. The electric SUV can be charged with an 11kW AC home charger in eight and a half hours. It also supports fast DC charging with up to 150kW that can fill up the battery in just half an hour. 

    Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We believe in India’s long-term goal of electric mobility and at the same time in giving an array of choice to our customers. It is with this belief that we have decided to launch the entire range of the Audi e-tron SUV in the form of two variants, along with the Audi e-tron Sportback S5. Between this trio, we aim to quickly get India’s most discerning first movers and early adopters plugged into our premium electric SUVs and subsequently usher in the new era of electric luxury mobility in the country.”

