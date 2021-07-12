CarWale
    Advance technology most influential factor in the purchase of luxury EV: Carwale Survey

    CarWale Team

    In a recent survey conducted by CarWale across 6319 respondents in June 2021, it was found that 37 per cent of the participants named access to advanced technologies as the most influential factor in their decision to purchase a luxury EV.

    While access to advanced technology was the most influential factor in terms of guiding buyers, environmental causes took a distant second place with 24 per cent of the respondents while 22 per cent were influenced by tax benefits and just 17 per cent by the unique driving experience of an EV.

    In the survey, an average of 56 per cent in both the luxury category buyers (Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1 crore) and ultra-luxury category buyers (Rs 1 crore and above) said that they would consider owning a luxury EV in the future. What’s more, the largest group of responses (36 per cent) came from respondents in the age group of 36-44 years showing the average of a person in the current car market that would consider buying a luxury EV. Lastly, if not for an EV an overwhelming 38 per cent of the respondents indicated that they would go in for a diesel SUV while in a distant second place 17 per cent said they would go in for a petrol SUV.   

    Conducted across 10 of India’s largest cities, the survey saw 6319 respondents participate of which 81 per cent were male and 19 per cent female.  It was also an overwhelming 87 per cent respond from mobile devices while the rest 13 per cent participated from their computers.

