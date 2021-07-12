Mahindra XUV700 new teaser reveals smart door handles

- The Mahindra XUV700 will be unveiled in India later this year

- The model is expected to be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Mahindra continues to tease the upcoming XUV700 ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place later this year. The latest teaser video from the brand reveals a new feature of the model known as the smart door handles.

As seen in the teaser images here, the new Mahindra XUV700 will come equipped with flush-fitting door handles. We had shared the exclusive patent images of the door handle, details of which are available here.

Previous teasers of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 have revealed that the model will feature the largest-in-segment sunroof, auto booster headlamps, and personalised safety alerts, and to know more about these features, you can click here.

Powertrain options on the Mahindra XUV700 are likely to include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, with manual as well as automatic transmissions. Also on offer will be an AWD system. The XUV700 is a part of the brand’s plans to launch nine models in the country by 2026, and you can read all about it here.